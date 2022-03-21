Students stop moving school bus

Students in Luzerne County stepped in to stop a school bus they were traveling on from rolling out of control Monday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some students in Luzerne County had to jump into action Monday afternoon to stop a moving school bus.

Police responded to Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre Township just before 3 p.m.

They say the bus rolled backwards and struck another vehicle after the bus driver suffered a medical emergency.

About a dozen students from Crestwood Area School District were on board at the time.

Two of the kids actually put the bus in park to stop it from rolling any further.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital but otherwise, no injuries were reported.

