Students showing solidarity with Ukraine in Luzerne County

From grade schools to universities, gestures of support are being demonstrated by students.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Students, staff, and faculty at Wilkes University held a gathering for peace for the citizens of Ukraine on campus Tuesday.

"We stand here for democracy against totalitarianism," said David Ward, senior vice president and provost. "We stand here for a lawyer turned comedian, comedian turned president. And a president turned hero of democracy."

Leaders at Wilkes hope this spreads awareness and offers support.

"As the images of this invasion flicker across our feeds and screens, I'm sure that you like me, are filled in equal measure by revulsion for this horrific attack and admiration for the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian defenders," said Jonathan Kuiken, an associate professor of history at Wilkes University.

Students were there for the same reasons, but also to learn.

"It's something I'm passionate about, and understanding why this is happening and possible solutions," said senior Jennifer Boch. "There's no ideal ending to this, but, you know, we can learn from history, and we can learn from like the political aspects going on to try to make the best of a very bad situation."

University students aren't alone in lessons.

"Godspeed Ukraine" and "let freedom ring" are the chants grade school students at Susquehanna Prep and Apple Tree Preschool in Forty Fort are chanting daily to show support for Ukraine.

"To show that there's support and drive that we want to have people do something and be compassionate to other people," said school director Peg Moreck. "And to stop this senseless, senseless, senseless war and to live in peace."