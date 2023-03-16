Students showcase senior projects in Luzerne County

Some projects included a karate tournament fundraiser and a cheerleading competition.

LEHMAN, Pa. — More than 100 seniors from Lake-Lehman School District showcased their senior projects at the high school in Luzerne County.

Some projects included a karate tournament fundraiser and a cheerleading competition.

The goal is for them to do community service and raise money for those in need, like families, fire companies, or veterans.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it. I am part of the military myself, and I think that giving back to my veterans and my community was a really great experience," said Talyia Admitz, senior.

The school has been doing these senior projects for more than 20 years, raising almost $600,000 for the community.