Student's 'Seedlings for Seniors' project brightens day for nursing home residents

Children at The Growing Patch Early Learning Center, plants flowers for those in long term care facilities.

EXETER, Pa. — Dirty hands and happy hearts were the theme at The Growing Patch Early Learning Center in Exeter as children planted flowers for a good cause.

It's a part of the learning center's Seedlings for Seniors project.

"We thought it would be a good way for us to kind of double up on something important. Especially if there are people, you know, nursing homes maybe haven't been able to see their family lately. We figured it would be a good opportunity to spread some love," Sarah Benczkowski, The Growing Patch Early Learning Center.

It's a project the school has wanted to do since the start of the pandemic but had to raise money for.

Nearly 240 residents in local nursing homes and long-term care facilities will receive a plant, all thanks to the students.

While young, some of the students at The Growing Patch Early Learning Center know exactly why they planted these flowers and who they're going to.

4-year-old Colton Kasisy said, "Grandpas and grandmas, because we'll make them happy."

Wyoming Manor Personal Care Center in Wyoming is just one of the places receiving the flowers.

Employees are thankful their residents are being thought of.

"They appreciate it very much because just to know someone out there is thinking about them. It's a gift from the heart, you know, and that's what matters the most. It brings a smile to their face," said Jane Marstell with Wyoming Manor.