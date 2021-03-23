Students in Dallas School District back for full week of in-person classes

The school district was previously on a hybrid system.

DALLAS, Pa. — Monday was the first-day classes were back in-person five days a week for everyone in the Dallas School District.

Senior Zack Luksic said learning online wasn't easy for him.

"There's direct contact between the teacher and the student. You know, at home you had a lot of distractions. TV, sleep, your phone. Lots of kids weren't paying attention," Luksic said.

The district has desks separated, and desks are sanitized several times a day. There is a tent outside Dallas Intermediate School for some classes to take place outside or for some students to take a mask break.

Before they arrive on campus, students and staff have to complete an online health screening answering questions about their temperature or exposure to COVID.

"It's an opportunity for parents and families to pause and just monitor the health of our students before they arrive," Superintendent Thomas Duffy said.

Students we spoke to said they feel safe returning for classes five days a week.

"We have to make sure that we go down one side of the hallway and back on the other, and when we're done with recess, we have to use hand sanitizer," Fifth-grader Alyssa Traver said.

Previously, the school district had a hybrid system in place that began in late August. Classes went fully virtual in late November for five weeks.

In late January, students returned for the hybrid system. Now, classes are five days a week in-person.

Christine Manzella is a parent of a senior in the district.

"I'm comfortable with it. I'm not nervous about it anymore. We're still wearing the masks. We're still keeping the kids somewhat separated as much as we can," Manzella said.