Students 'Grow with the Flow'

Lake-Noxen Elementary students spent the day learning about the great outdoors.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Students at Lake-Noxen Elementary near Harveys Lake ventured outside their classroom to "Grow with the Flow" – along a stream, in the garden, around the woods, and in the grass.

"The day is more to get the kids out into the environment, understand how important the environment is to them, and also how to respect the environment," explained first-grade teacher and organizer Maureen Devine. "A different way to bring the indoor to the outdoor with a lot of project-based learning."

"We get to the outside pretty much all day and do outdoorsy kinds of things," said sixth-grader Mackenzie Pedro from Noxen.

Outdoorsy things like planting trees and digging through the dirt to look for creepy crawlers.

"First, we did a scavenger hunt. After that, we went inside," said Genevieve Harris of Harveys Lake.

Students got a lecture from the Pennsylvania Game Commission about birds of prey and then broke open some owl pellets, quite a change from the everyday curriculum.

Grow with the Flow is an annual day at this school that grew from the addition of the outdoor classroom. Teachers work to incorporate in their lessons throughout the year to keep the environment on the minds of these students all year long.