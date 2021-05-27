Students get lessons in real life

This week, students in Luzerne County have been learning important lessons about businesses and commerce, and their teachers learned some lessons as well.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — It's that time of year at Northwest Area Intermediate School where fifth and sixth graders have a little more fun with learning.

Career tech teacher Jennifer Hiller uses nonprofit Junior Achievement to teach real-world practices to the kids.

"The kids will make resumes, career portfolios, fill out job applications, learn how to write checks, and pay bills. So basically, they're like little business owners," Hiller explained.

After all the learning, the fifth and sixth graders were supposed to go to "BizTown."

"Usually, you know, we would load a bus, and we would go there. They would be their little business people for the day, load the bus and come back," Hiller said.

But this year, a field trip wasn't an option.

"This sixth-grade group is the first group I had in kindergarten, and it's actually my son's class, so I was looking forward to taking them to Junior Achievement, to BizTown, and COVID came."

"It was kind of upsetting to hear because that was a place I was looking forward to," said sixth-grader Nash Tutorow.

"It took me some time to build up the courage to tell the students it was no longer there," Hiller said. "And that just really bothered me."

So Hiller took these lessons of innovation and brought the field trip to the school.

Students completed the modules to learn about business and commerce.

Each module the student completes earns them BizTown Bucks. which the students can then cash in at the store.

"I think Northwest did an excellent job making this come to life today, and I think that other schools may hear this and may want to adopt some of the things that happened," said Kalyca Stransky, Junior Achievement program director.

Hiller's students say they'll take these lessons with them wherever they end up.