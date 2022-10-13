Students explore possible career paths

Dozens of area businesses came together to inspire the next generation of workers.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Hundreds of high school students from the Hazleton and Weatherly Area School Districts filed into Muzo headquarters in West Hazleton for career exploration day.

"Our goal here is to help students help themselves. So, if they come out of school knowing how to collaborate and work in a team environment, they are going to be great employees of the future," said Darren Buttle, CEO of Muza.

From state police, health care, to manufacturing, more than 40 employers were on hand.

For some students, the day is a way to see what sparks their interest. Others have their sights already set on the future.

"I learned a lot about nursing, which is the field I am interested in — how long it takes, what I have to do, and some of the positions I can be in before I get into college," said student Alba Guzman.

"I've never had an opportunity like this before to see all of the different career paths I could go to If I change my mind. It's amazing," said student Gianna Nascasee.

Students tell Newswatch 16 they didn't know there were so many career paths they could take right in their own backyards.

"It's actually nice because I thought I had to move kind of far away to do some of these things that I am seeing here," said Vilgan.

"I learned about some careers that I really haven't thought of before, like the careers you need for everything but we don't really think about," explained Claire Estinfort.

The career exploration day was a collaboration between several area organizations in an effort to inspire the next generation of workers.