Students create virtual stations of the cross

Holy Redeemer seniors won't let COVID-19 ruin tradition.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Every year, high school seniors at Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre put on 'Stations of the Cross,' an Easter play for the passion of Jesus Christ.

"It's the road to his death and resurrection and all of the things he went through on that journey. So the Stations of the Cross just reenacts that journey and we usually act it out but this year, since we couldn't do it in person we did it virtually," said co-director Marissa Jason.

Newswatch 16 spoke with the four student directors of the production on FaceTime. They said in a matter of days student artists, musicians, and others were able turn the production into a YouTube video.

"To coordinate it was really easy, we just did zoom conferences with our theology teacher Mr. Rubano and we just discussed how we could still get this out to people," explained Lauren Kozicki.

"Basically I was so excited I knew from freshman year that I wanted to direct and I wanted to sing and in the video I did sing, but it is sad that it had to come to all of this. I mean I'm still happy because it's a senior milestone and I'm happy with everything happening we still did get to do it," said Alyson Price.

"Even though this year was a little bit different it was still great getting to be involved we still got so many seniors involved with it and I just think it turned out really well for the circumstances that we're in. So it was really nice. It was different and it was something specials to my class, not many other classes can say that they did it this way," added Cloe Mazzatosta.