Students collect food for Meals on Wheels in Pittston

Students from Holy Rosary School presented items to Meals on Wheels as part of a service project.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A group of eighth-graders have spent the last few weeks working to make sure everyone in their community has enough food.

The students from Holy Rosary School in Duryea have been collecting canned goods and non-perishable items as part of a service project.

On Saturday, the students brought their donations to Meals on Wheels in Pittston.

"I felt like this was a great program, it helps others and it's just a very good thing in our community. Even though it's COVID, we just unite and we go stronger," said Andrew Chase, a student.