Student-run store teaches life skills

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A new school store just opened inside Solomon-plains elementary in Plains Township.
It's called the Wolfpack warehouse, and the goal is to teach students some real-life skills.
Students can get backpacks, notebooks, everything they need to succeed.
The newly designed school store is student-run, giving kids a taste of the real world.
"I'm really excited and I really enjoy it because I get to work with my friends and I just love the fact of just running a store...I've always wanted to run my own businesses but this definitely wants to make me do it more and I feel like it's just helping me learn how to and like how to count money and how to help people," said Mackenzie Farrell, a fifth-grader.
