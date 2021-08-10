Student-run store teaches life skills

Solomon-Plains Elementary in Plains Township opened a school store that's teaching students real-life working skills.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Solomon-Plains Elementary in Plains Township, students are hard at work inside and outside the classroom.

"We're doing everything a normal store would do in order for this to run like a business. So we have students who are not just working the store and selling things, but they're also inventorying, doing orders, making signs to advertise. We are doing the whole thing just as if it was a business," said Lisa Giovannine, the school store organizer.

It's called the Wolfpack Warehouse, and the goal is to teach students some real-life skills.

Students can get backpacks, notebooks, and everything they need to succeed. The store is completely run by students, giving them a taste of the real world.

"I'm really excited, and I really enjoy it because I get to work with my friends, and I just love the fact of just running a store, I've always wanted to run my own business, but this definitely wants to make me do it more, and I feel like it's just helping me learn how to and like how to count money and how to help people," said fifth-grader Mackenzie Farrell.

With the addition of the Wolfpack Warehouse, the hope is that students will now learn the skills needed to prepare them for the future.

"I've learned to be more caring, more patient because I'm usually not that patient, and it helps me do math, and it also helps me be more social, and it just helps me be more friendly," said fifth-grader Ana Izeld.