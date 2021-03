The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Strong winds led to a fire in part of Luzerne County.

Fire crews say property owners were cooking maple syrup in a fire pit next to a storage building along Wapwallopen Road in Nescopeck around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The owners thought the fire was out, but strong winds started the fire again.

Flames then spread to a storage building and dry land on the property.

The storage building was destroyed.