Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies

That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees.

That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare.

Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better care for residents.

Priority owns four nursing homes in our area — The Gardens at East Mountain and The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in the Wilkes-Barre area, The Meadows at York Terrace in Pottsville, and the Meadows at Stroud in East Stroudsburg.

Workers at independently-owned Shenandoah Heights have not reached an agreement yet.