Stride for Pride held in Luzerne County

Organizers say it is important for the LGBTQ-plus community to connect with each other and those who aren't LGBT.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The 3rd annual stride for pride at Kirby Park in Luzerne County.

Folks could walk or run at their own pace, and for those who couldn't make it, a virtual race was held.

Queer NEPA and Action Together NEPA hosted the event.

Organizers say it is important for the LGBTQ-plus community to connect with each other and those who aren't LGBT.

Everyone who finished the race received a finisher's medal.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.