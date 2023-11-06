Stride for Pride held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The 3rd annual stride for pride at Kirby Park in Luzerne County.
Folks could walk or run at their own pace, and for those who couldn't make it, a virtual race was held.
Queer NEPA and Action Together NEPA hosted the event.
Organizers say it is important for the LGBTQ-plus community to connect with each other and those who aren't LGBT.
Everyone who finished the race received a finisher's medal.
