Stretching your dollars: Consignment sale helping Luzerne County shoppers

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how families in our area are shopping sustainably at a consignment sale in Luzerne County.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — With the changing of the seasons, parents know how expensive it can be to update their children's closets.

"They are crazy expensive. It's like shoes, clothes. He grows so fast at this age, so I am always looking for new clothes," Joey Walko said.

The search for new clothes also often comes with the search for a good deal. The Coal Valley Sports and Events Center in the West Side Mall in Edwardsville has transformed into the Just Between Friends consignment sale.

Sellers packed the place with racks of clothes, shoes, toys, strollers, and more.

"Here, they bring their items; they sell them to other families so other families can reuse them. So, it's like recycling, reusing, and repurposing items they don't need anymore that other families can use," said owner Heather Orlandini.

Shoppers say with the price of many things continuing to rise, sales like this are a good way to stretch their dollars while also being environmentally conscious.

"It's important to me for the environment, but also the amount of money that I can spend here versus in a regular store. I get so much more here for the same amount of money," Walko said.

"With today's economy, you have to. This helps financially. There is nothing wrong with them; they are beautiful, quality clothes," said Susan Symon from Courtdale.

Symon has seven grandkids under the age of 10. She filled up a cart with clothes and coats, getting ready for fall and winter.

"They are growing so fast. They can never carry over to the next year with their clothes like we can. And this helps financially because it's a burden, it really is."

There are a few more days to shop at the Just Between Friends consignment sale at the Coal Valley Sports and Event Center in the West Side Mall, Narrows Shopping Center in Edwardsville.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.—Public shopping continues,

Half-price presale 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (tickets required)

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.— Half-price sale, 50% off most items

🥰 Emily from WNEP-TV came to visit JBF today! We talked about sustainability, the impact of high prices on local... Posted by Just Between Friends Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, October 5, 2023