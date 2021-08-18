Streetscape projects underway in Wilkes-Barre

The city and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund were granted $1.1 million in state grants to improve sidewalks, curbs, ramps, lighting, and more.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Right now, tree stumps line part of North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre near King's College.

"We did have to remove six trees, but we're planting seven. So for our tree lovers and enthusiasts, we're going to actually gain one new tree," said Mayor George Brown with a smile.

It's all because of two streetscape projects in the city, made possible by two state grants and a portion matched by King's College.

"When you have children going to college, the first thing you do is you check out the campuses, you check out the city that they're going to be living in," said Brown. "And as we're making these improvements in the city of Wilkes-Barre, we're hoping that when parents come to visit Wilkes-Barre, they see the great things that are downtown in the neighborhoods but also around the colleges, the campuses."

The first, a $600,000 state grant from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, is for improvements to portions of West North and North Franklin Streets.

The second is a $500,000 state grant given to The Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund, also from MTF. It includes a $150,000 match from King's College to do the same for West Jackson, North Franklin, and West Union Streets.

"It's an enhancement just like Wilkes University did two years ago in their area," explained Brown. "They did a wonderful job. Now, King's is picking up the ball, and they're running with it. They're going to help us with the other streetscape, but it does enhance the beauty, also the safety, and the conditions that these folks will be living in. So it's a win-win for the city, a win-win for the colleges, and for potential new students."