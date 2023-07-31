Streetscape project underway in Nanticoke

Drivers may experience some delays while driving through Nanticoke as improvements are being made to Main Street.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — If you're driving down Main Street in Nanticoke, you may have to pause on your way through the city as work is underway for improvements here.

Work is taking place on West and East Main Street in Nanticoke between Market and Walnut Streets.

In addition to some stormwater improvements, new concrete curbs, ADA Handicap Ramps, highway lighting and signals will be added.

"It helps like the elders, and you know, just normal people every day in the walk of life too, you know there's improvements coming everywhere," said John Dorshefski III of Nanticoke. "You know, this is just the start of the transition."

Benches, trash cans, and decorative crosswalks are on the list too.

"Yeah, yeah, that's fine. I've always, I've always liked Nanticoke," said Dorothy Blount, Nanticoke.

Whether folks are waiting for the bus here in Nanticoke or are taking a stroll down the street, they believe the work being done here will contribute to growth in this area and hopefully bring more businesses along with it.

"I mean, everybody's been going through some, you know, ever since COVID," said Dorshefski. "But now that we got a handle on things, it's going to be a blessing seeing everything get revitalized, you know, in the area. Yeah."

PennDOT hopes to have all the work for the streetscape project in Nanticoke finished in the fall of 2024.