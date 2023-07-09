Storms shut down Luzerne County Fair

Harsh winds, hail and rainfall left the entire fairgrounds without power

DALLAS, Pa. — As strong storms pounded Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Thursday, in Luzerne County one of the biggest fairs of the year couldn't even get the gates open before harsh winds, hail and rainfall left the entire fairgrounds without power.

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin was at the fairgrounds to see how vendors and organizers were fairing after the storms passed.



“It went from beautiful hot and humid like it's been for the last several days to oh my gosh, what's going on.” Said Brenda Pugh.



She and others at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds Thursday had to dash to safety shortly after 3pm when the severe storms arrived.



“The tents were just rolling through here it was nuts, the hail was at least fifty cent pieces or bigger coming out of the sky and everyone ran for cover into the buildings.” She said.



“The wind came through from this way and we were literally holding our beer garden so it didn't blow away” Said Matt Mark.



The storms ruined the Baby Backwoods Beer Garden, which Mark and James Bolus own.



“We started getting pelted rain, hail…the thunderstorms were pretty wild.” Said Bolus.



As the vendors were scrambling to save their stands, the animals at the fairgrounds were without lights or running water.



“The animals were pretty calm during the storm which was nice that we didn't have anybody break lose or anything, everybody stayed tied and quiet.” Said Michelle Keiper, of the Small Animal Barn at the fairgrounds.



But as the generators fired up, so did the hope for a successful fair weekend.



“Support the community service clubs that are here support the vendors that stayed and are able to stay and didn't lose all of their product here in this horrendous storm and let's do what we can as a community to help everybody stand up.” Said Pugh.

Crews expect to be working overnight to restore power to many of the facilities at the fairgrounds. They hope to be back up and running Friday.