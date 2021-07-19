Storms make it a busy season for tree cutters

Tree service companies have been very busy with all the strong storms wreaking havoc.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's been a busy summer for our Stormtracker 16 team.

Strong storm after strong storm has brought down trees across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, making tree service companies very busy as well.

"So it's only a matter of time before they fell, and I had seven other trees just in that grouping since Don's Tree Services coming out, I just take them all down."

That's what Dave Salus said about the trees he had removed from his property in Jackson Township by this crew. He's thankful they were able to get the job done before a storm did it for them.

"So yeah, it's a sense of relief, especially with the dead ones, and we had a really big massive oak in the back, which provided my wife some anxiety on when will that come down because it would have done serious damage to the house if not destroyed if it did come down," said Salus.

Dave's not alone: Don's Tree Service says its phone rings non-stop with calls for this work.

"We're extremely busy. We're probably booked, we're booked out months in advance. Like I said, right now, everything that we look at today is scheduled out probably in November in December," said Don Bly with Don's Tree Service.

Folks with Don's Tree Service tell Newswatch 16 it takes a lot of time to take down some of these trees. For example, there was a dead ash tree that crews took down over the weekend, and it was completely hollowed out all the way down to the bottom. So this took a lot of care and planning because of the dangers of a tree like that.

Those dangers prevent crews from climbing the ash trees, so it takes longer to take them down. But emergency situations caused by storms can cause service delays too, so if you are looking to call a tree service to remove a dead tree or two from your property - Don has some advice.