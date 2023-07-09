Storm damage in Nanticoke

Trees were down and power was out for many Thursday night

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Storms toppled trees and knocked out power in Nanticoke Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Mark Boncal told Newswatch 16 that about 500 customers were without power after the storms passed. He didn't think it would take long to clean up the damage but he had a message for residents.

"At this point in time, to anybody who has sustained any damage, document it. We need to try to get coordinated with our EMA, try to get an assessment on the amount of damage that occurred" he said.