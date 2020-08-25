Cleanup effort underway in Wilkes-Barre after storms on Monday

For the second day in a row, crews are back on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, working to clean up the mess the storm caused.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Cleanup is underway after storms on Monday caused quite a bit of damage, mainly in parts of Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre's fire chief tells Newswatch 16 that the power should be fully restored in this part of the city by Tuesday night.

The storm hit south Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 3:25 p.m. Monday. The fire chief says the first call came in for downed utility poles and wires. Within minutes, PPL was here to find between 12 to 15 downed utility poles and live wires on cars.

Crews worked throughout the night and into the day on Tuesday.

Officials tell us PPL has several subcontractors here, and more than 30 vehicles working to clean up the mess. Power has already been restored for some, but mostly everything is still closed in the South Main Plaza because there is no power.

A bakery in the area is working on a generator.

Carlos Garcia came out Monday night to check out the damage and was back again Tuesday morning. He couldn't believe how much work got done overnight.

"They did a great job, they picked up a lot. This was worse yesterday. Every single pole from down there to the other end were down. They did a great job," said Garcia.