Storm causes power outages across Back Mountain

Sizzling heat and strong storms left their mark again, leaving people in the dark in Luzerne County.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The storm came down hard, and fast, bringing down trees, and powerlines, cutting electricity for thousands all over the Back Mountain.

On Chase Road near Trucksville, the road was shut down because of a downed tree and utility pole.

Bella Brown, 13-years-old, was home alone when the tree came down.

"Lightning hit and The tree fell over and took the power lines with it. It started sparking everywhere. I thought it was going to catch on fire and hit our house so I thought I was going to have to take my dogs and get out of there," said Bella.

The damage isn't the only thing the Brown family of Jackson Township is worried about though; they're without power and it's causing problems.

"Our daughter has some medical problems and so the mediation she uses on a day-to-day basis is kept in the fridge so to not have power is definitely a concern," said Sarah Brown, Bella's mother.

Sarah was able to borrow a generator from her family, but others aren't so lucky.

"My wife has MS so needs to keep her medicine in refrigeration too so we're at Sheetz also buying bags of ice to make sure that her medicines stay cool and then we stay in the air conditioner, charge our phones by car. Do the best we can with what we got," said John Stucker of Trucksville.

We found Gerald Bernstein on Chase Road; he isn't bothered.

"This stuff happens. It just happens, there's nothing you can do about it. So they'll fix it and it will be back to normal. Tomorrow morning we won't know the difference," said Gerald Bernstein of Jackson Township.

Homeowners say trees fall here on Chase Road.

All too often, and they're hoping that something can be done because the next time one of them falls down they believe it may be on one of their homes.

"We hope that this if anything, thankfully nobody was hurt, things can be replaced, people can't," Sarah said. "So hopefully this is a lesson learned and hopefully, we can get some of these trees down before somebody does get hurt.