Storm causes damage in Kingston

A tree narrowly missed hitting an apartment building.

KINGSTON, Pa. — People who live along Pringle Street in Kingston said a tree came tumbling down in the storm around 4 p.m.

It just narrowly missed hitting an apartment building.

"I was going to bring the dog out and I came out and needless to say I can't even get off my porch," said Suzanne Koehnlein.

Neighbors said they are now waiting for the landlord to get a crew here to remove the tree.

Siding was also ripped off of another building on Pringle Street.