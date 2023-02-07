Stores busy with July 4th shoppers

At Gerrity's in Wyoming, shoppers were getting everything they need for their Fourth of July feasts.

WYOMING, Pa. — As we are days away from the Fourth of July festivities.

Many in Luzerne County made their way to the checkout lines of grocery stores.

Shoppers say it was very busy.

"I'm not going to lie to you, it was very packed. I was seeing everybody running around, grabbing some stuff for the Fourth of July. You know it's a little bit of pandemonium here at Gerrity's today," said Mmachi Dimoriaku, Swoyersville.

Stores like Gerrity's in Wyoming will be open on the Fourth for any last-minute shoppers.