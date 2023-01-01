Stores busy for New Year's Eve celebrations

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 that even if this year hasn't been the greatest for them, there is still something to celebrate.

"Oh my god, my plans for New Year's Eve is to have fun with my family because I just lost my son on February twenty-third. It hasn't even been a year yet, so because of that, I'm celebrating my life, I'm celebrating new things, I got grandchildren and people that love me, so yes, that's what we're doing. We're turning New Year's into the great year, how about that," said Monique Lewis, New York.