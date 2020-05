Shoppers were welcomed back to the store in Wilkes-Barre Sunday for the first time since it closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County transitioned into the yellow reopening phase yesterday.

As a result, many business are now able to welcome back customers including Boscov's in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

There are some new safety procedures in place such as the installation of plexiglass screens at each register and more frequent cleaning of often touched surfaces.