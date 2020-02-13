Stealing spree

Patrick Hotopp, 48, has been charged with stealing vehicle batteries from communities all over Luzerne County including some from area school buses.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County after police said he stole nearly 50 car, truck, and bus batteries from communities all over the Wyoming Valley.

Some of those batteries were swiped from buses for the Hanover Area School District.

48-year-old Patrick Hotopp of Kingston has been charged with theft.

Officers said over two weeks he stole vehicle batteries from Sugar Notch, Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre, and possibly Wright Township.

Hotopp was ultimately caught after he tried to sell truck batteries for a second time at Bielecki Scrap Yard in Wilkes-Barre.

“He brought in six batteries and said he got them out of two trucks that he sold. The trucks take two batteries, so he had two extra ones, so the math didn't add up. That's when I called the police,” said Peter Bielecki Jr., foreman.

Police in Sugar Notch said Hotopp also stole eight school bus batteries from Churnetsky Transportation.

The company provides busing for Hanover Area School District. Police said he swiped the batteries from buses there on two occasions, two weekends in a row.

“Obviously he was somebody who knew what he was doing because he was in and out of these locations within minutes,” Sugar Notch Police Chief Brett Smith said.

Officers said they were able to determine that Hotopp stole all of these batteries because surveillance video caught him and his car on camera.

After stealing nearly 50 batteries, police said Hotopp only made about $400 dollars.

“I'm in business to buy material. Not stolen material. If you steal it, do not bring it to me because I will not buy it and I will call the police,” said Pete Bielecki, Bielecki Scrap Yard owner.

Bail was set at $20,000 dollars. Hotopp is locked up in Luzerne County for now.