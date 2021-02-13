Stinky situation: Trash piling up in Mountain Top

In this neighborhood, garbage has not been picked up in two weeks.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — When Josie Lent looks outside her home in Wright Township, she sees trash cans overflowing all over the neighborhood.

Garbage here has not been picked up in two weeks.

"I'm running out of room to put the trash, and I don't want to store it in the house," Lent said.

Trash in the Mountain Top area is handled by County Waste.

We did call the company on the phone and stopped by their location in Mountain Top to talk to a manager, but no one was available. One worker did say the weather has played a role in slower pick up times.

"Amazon guys are out every single day delivering, so I mean, if they can get to our doorstep to deliver boxes, I don't know why they can't stop by to pick up the trash," Brett Hansen of Wright Township said.

Neighbors said they have not heard anything from the garbage company. They are frustrated by the lack of communication.

"In the past, they've sent out mass texts when things haven't happened. They didn't do that this time," Crystal Harlan of Wright Township said. "To call them has been horrible. You're on hold for an hour, sometimes more than an hour."

Some are so fed up with this stinky situation, they are considering canceling County Waste's services.

"The frustrating part is we pay for a full month's service, and we're not getting that service. We're not getting any answers. From what I understand, there's no refunds or credits or anything like that as of yet, that I've heard of," Lent said.