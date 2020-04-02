Close call reminds drivers of Steer Clear law

First responders say a dangerous situation on the interstate shows the need for drivers to move over.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — First responders say a crash Monday on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County was a close call. Highway officials say it's happening too often because drivers are not paying attention or following what's called the Steer Clear law.

Robert Zbierski owns Red's Towning in Plains Township. He responded to a disabled tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County just before the North Cross Valley exit on Monday. He was working underneath the trailer when a car crashed into it.

"I was taking the driveshaft down, the driveline, so you could tow the truck, and I just heard the big boom, big bang, and I looked back, and I saw the car halfway under the trailer and all the parts flying down towards me, and I just got out from underneath the truck. Just thank God another tractor-trailer didn't hit it, or I'd been in more trouble," Zbierski said.

First responders say it's very lucky everyone made it out OK, including Zbierski.

"As you see on TV, there's close calls. And there's lots of close calls where people are not moving over, not slowing down, when there's an accident scene on the side of the roadway," said Plains Township Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. "It indicates that people aren't paying attention. They're not following the Steer Clear law."

"We'll keep addressing it until the people get it right. I mean, we want to make sure people are safe. People just need to be aware," said Trooper Deanna Piekanski, Pennsylvania State Police.

The Steer Clear law says you need to move over if you see emergency responders working on the side of the highway. If you can't move over, you need to slow down.

"If you get pulled over for not following the Steer Clear law, for a first offense, you could be fine up to $250," said Rebecca Rybak, Northeast Highway education coordinator.

Fines could increase if you're also speeding, and your license could be suspended for up to 90 days.

Zbierski says he's lucky but hopes others learn from what happened.