State trying to help seniors book COVID-19 vaccines over the phone

Some seniors are having trouble scheduling vaccines because they don't have access to computers. Now, the state has set up several hotlines to help.

EXETER, Pa. — Joanne Balconis of Exeter looks at her phone frustrated. She's spent at least 12 hours over the past month trying to book a Covid vaccine for her older partner and son, but she's had no luck.

"Everything is going online. Well, my 71-year-old significant other doesn't use a computer. So, what do you do for the people who don't use a computer," Balconis said.

She's not alone. Many people are trying to schedule vaccines for older loved ones who don't know how to do it online.

"I've been trying to sign my mother up through the Weis Markets and every time you go on, it's been busy. It tells you to come back later and that's been for about two weeks," Jane Psolka of Dallas said.

With the restricted supply of the vaccine, Governor Tom Wolf acknowledged the rollout has been slower than anyone would have preferred. However, the state is hearing these pleas from seniors to bridge this digital divide.

"Older adults who have questions about vaccine availability in their communities and questions about how to make an appointment can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258," Governor Wolf said.

The state said, depending on resources, Area Agencies on Aging across the commonwealth are trying to help seniors book appointments over the phone, driving them there, and then checking to see how they feel after the shot.

"It is very hard sometimes for the elderly to navigate those systems and also being that - they're so full. Sometimes it's very hard to get in. So, they do need to find avenues to be able to accommodate the elderly," Karen Aritz of Exeter said.