State says it's safe to feed birds again

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says you need to clean your feeder with a 10% bleach solution and let it dry before filling up your feeders again.

DALLAS, Pa. — Last month, the Pennsylvania Game Commission warned against feeding birds at feeders after reports of sick and dead wild birds throughout the state.

In nine years of business at Wild Birds Unlimited in Dallas, the owner tells Newswatch 16 he never saw a recommendation like that.

"Not to this magnitude, not at the state level and multi-state level," said owner Gary Kostrobala. "There's been things that have happened, but it's usually a localized event for some reason."

Even though the summertime is the slowest time of year for the store, he says it had an impact on traffic.

"There's a fine line between things going well and things not going well," added Kostrobala. "Yeah, and it did. Once that announcement came out, sales dropped right off. So hopefully, they'll start picking up again, but that's all right, you know, it's like stays slow in the summer."

Now the Game Commission says it's OK to use bird feeders again, as long as they've been cleaned out with a 10 percent bleach solution, dried out, and rinsed.

To date, the Game Commission says dead birds have been tested, and it has ruled out many potential causes for the sick birds.

"Salmonella and Chlamydia (bacteria); avian influenza virus, West Nile virus, coronaviruses, Newcastle disease virus, herpesviruses, and poxviruses; and Trichomonas parasites. Toxicology tests have been negative for heavy metals along with common pesticides and herbicides. Transmission electron microscopy and additional diagnostic tests, including metagenomics work, are ongoing," said the Game Commission in a Facebook post.

But folks at the store say no matter what, you should be cleaning your feeders at least three times a season.

"Certain kinds of feeders, you could actually put in the dishwasher. You know, top layer rack of your dishwasher, but others, use a brush with a bleach solution. Yeah, that's how you keep them clean," explained Kostrobala.