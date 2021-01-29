State representative calls for Luzerne County nursing home to transfer patients

Rep. Tarah Toohil made a formal request after receiving information about "deplorable conditions" in the nursing home.

DRUMS, Pa. — In a release published on Thursday, Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) formally requested the Department of Health to transfer patients from a Luzerne County nursing home to another location.

Toohil is requesting the 31 patients of Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Drums be relocated.

She made the request in a letter to Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection, Raphael Barishansky.

Toohil informed Barishansky that all but one resident recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Toohil, 12 citations were also filed against the nursing home following a federal inspection.

Her office was also contacted by an employee who mentioned "deplorable conditions, expired food and lack of personal protective equipment".