State representative calls for Luzerne County nursing home to transfer patients

DRUMS, Pa. — In a release published on Thursday, Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) formally requested the Department of Health to transfer patients from a Luzerne County nursing home to another location.
Toohil is requesting the 31 patients of Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Drums be relocated.
She made the request in a letter to Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection, Raphael Barishansky.
Toohil informed Barishansky that all but one resident recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Toohil, 12 citations were also filed against the nursing home following a federal inspection.
Her office was also contacted by an employee who mentioned "deplorable conditions, expired food and lack of personal protective equipment".
"Currently, Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home does not have the necessary equipment to care for the residents properly. It has failed to timely conduct testing of staff and its residents which led to the current outbreak of COVID-19. Our office has received several phone calls and emails from both staff and family members requesting their concerns be addressed regarding the facility. I fully share in their concerns regarding this very troubling situation," wrote Toohil.