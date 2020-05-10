State police warn against scams during election

With the race for presidency heating up, so are scams nationwide.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police say the upcoming election is a popular topic that scammers use to reach out to our phones and email accounts.

Trooper Brent Miller says Pennsylvania has not seen any major scams yet during this election, but still, he's reminding people that there are a couple of things a legitimate candidate or action committee will not ask you to do.

"Don't fall victim to buying gift cards or wiring money for anything to do with the election," Trooper Miller advised.

Community Awareness Bulletin 03-2020: Election Scams. View PDF ➡️ https://t.co/EdNUjNnbfk pic.twitter.com/23s1t4k7WD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 5, 2020

Political action committees may ask for donations, but troopers say don't donate over the phone. If you feel compelled to give, vet the organization through research, and donate through its website.

"There are websites out there that are legitimate websites such as the Federal Elections Committee website — that's fec.gov — where you can find all your political action committees' information."

Like most other scams, political scammers will typically go after senior citizens. Troopers say it's a good time to check on your elderly loved ones.

"They're home and able to answer the phone during the day," said Miller. "They're able to prey on their emotions."

Other things to look out for are polls that inquire about your politics but quickly shift to asking for your personal information. Never give out your banking or credit card numbers to strangers, and do not pay for your voter registration. Registering to vote either in person or by mail is free.