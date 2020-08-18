Show of appreciation

Local State Police receive gift bags to show support for all that they do.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a crime watch group and the community are showing their appreciation to police in Luzerne County.

The Conyngham Crime Watch made gift bags filled with snacks and other items for State Police.

Those goodie bags were dropped off to them Tuesday morning at the barracks near Hazleton.

"Gift baskets and just kinda like goodie bags and something to encourage them to keep doing what they're doing through these tough times and stay the course," said Daniel Rymond.

"Who wouldn't like a goodie bag like this and we appreciate that, but what we really appreciate is the support from the community. That's what means a lot to us. We do our job every day regardless of what people may think about us, that doesn't discourage us but its nice to have support from the community," said Trooper Anthony Petroski.