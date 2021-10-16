State police investigating homicide in Luzerne County

Police say the woman they found suffered "obvious" traumatic injuries.

NUANGOLA, Pa. — Police say a woman was found dead early Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

Police were called to Vandermark Avenue in Nuangola just before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they found Elizabeth Leonard, 41, dead inside her home.

Troopers say Leonard suffered "obvious" traumatic injuries.

In addition, officers say Lavrius Watson, 26, was found at the home and arrested. Watson is behind bars on homicide charges.

Troopers say the investigation in Luzerne County is ongoing.