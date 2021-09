Troopers say Clayton Knorr was working with another man to kill a woman before a PFA hearing.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — State police have arrested a man in Luzerne County they say was planning to have his ex-girlfriend killed.

Clayton Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, faces attempted homicide charges.

Troopers say Knorr was working with another man to kill the woman before a PFA hearing, scheduled for Thursday. Knorr planned to make the death look like an overdose.