State police, DA conducting search in Luzerne County

Authorities say the search by state police off Cann Road in Huntington Township is related to a decades-old missing persons case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A search is underway on a rural property in Luzerne County.

According to the Luzerne County district attorney, the search by state police off Cann Road in Huntington Township is related to a decades-old missing person case.

Authorities have not confirmed that the search is related to the case of Ilonka Cann.

Cann was last seen in this area before she was reported missing by her husband Charles Cann in 1970.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said that if this investigation results in any information which can or should be made available to the public, his office will do so.