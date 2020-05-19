State parks reopen with restrictions

Ricketts Glenn State Park is welcoming campers back with some new restrictions.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Don't let these empty campsites fool you.

This past weekend, Ricketts Glenn State Park was packed with people.

"Every spot around us was full and then Sunday we woke up and half the people were gone already, so it emptied pretty quick, which was a surprise because there is no school so I figured people were going to be here for a while," said Deborah Pagano from Philadelphia.

The large park is one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania and is made up of more than 13-thousand acres in Luzerne, Sullivan, and Columbia counties.

Campers were overjoyed when they saw state park campsites were allowed to reopen.

"40 years later I started to bring my kids here and now I'm bringing my grand-kids, and I just love it here and couldn't wait for it to open, I called every week to ask when it would open," said Roy Hall from Delaware.

Others didn't understand why parts were ever closed.

"It's a very serious situation, but I think a lot of it is hyped, so you know and like I said to be responsible and do your risk assessment and enjoy it or stay at home if that's what you feel you need is, but don't punish the whole state," said Rodney Patton from Pittsburgh.

Many people we spoke with say it's a beautiful week to get outside and enjoy the nice weather, however, park officials are encouraging, if you'd like to come and visit Ricketts Glenn State Park, schedule a reservation before showing up so you're not turned away at the front."

This past weekend, park officials say they had to turn away guests because all of the campsites were booked.

Park Manager Scott Wilson told Newswatch 16:

"While we always appreciate visitors coming out to enjoy the resource, we are encouraging people to make plans to come on weekdays or days with less than ideal weather. The park can and will reach capacity on weekends, and we will have to turn away visitors if crowds grow to be too large for the park to handle."