State parks begin reopening process

One step at a time. That's how state parks in Pennsylvania are reopening facilities for visitors.

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, Pa.-- Although many recreational opportunities have been shut down in this pandemic, we've still been able to enjoy the great outdoors by visiting hiking trails at state parks, such as Ricketts Glen which is located at the intersection of Luzerne, Columbia, and Sullivan counties.

"It's great because people have cabin fever, people want to get out. You know? Being secluded for two months at a clip, it's hard!" said John Pasternak of Larksville.

Folks at the park tell Newswatch 16 we are lucky to have even limited access to state parks here in Pennsylvania, because in some neighboring states they have been shut down completely.

"Upstate New York is all shut down, we like to go up there to fish and that's not looking promising," added Pasternak.

On the other hand, state parks in Pennsylvania have begun a reopening process. Now in addition to the trails, some restrooms in the parks have opened. In the coming weeks, campgrounds, cabins, and swimming beaches will also be open.

John Pasternak came to Ricketts Glen to do some fishing. He says if you haven't been to a state park near you, it's something you should put on your to-do list.