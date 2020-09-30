State officials visit food bank in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank got some help from state officials.
The Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller helped pack food that will be handed out to people in need across Northeastern Pa.
While at the facility, they also talked about resources available to provide families with nutritious meals.
According to the state, more than two million Pennsylvanians, including 630,00 children, do not have access to adequate meals every day.