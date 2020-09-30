x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

State officials visit food bank in Luzerne County

The Agriculture Secretary and Human Services Secretary helped pack food at the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank got some help from state officials.

The Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller helped pack food that will be handed out to people in need across Northeastern Pa.

While at the facility, they also talked about resources available to provide families with nutritious meals.

According to the state, more than two million Pennsylvanians, including 630,00 children, do not have access to adequate meals every day.

   

Related Articles