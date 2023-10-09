State of emergencies declared after severe flooding in Luzerne County

Dallas Township, as well as Dallas Borough, declared state of emergencies following Saturday night's storms.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Many in other parts of Luzerne County's Back Mountain area spent Sunday cleaning up and taking detours.

Newswatch 16 found roads throughout Dallas washed away.

Saturday night, the parking lot of Leggio's Restaurant along Memorial Highway was under more than a foot of water.

On Sunday, employees were cleaning out that lot. There was no damage to the inside of the restaurant.

Due to the significant amount of damage, both Dallas Borough and Dallas Township have declared a state of emergency.