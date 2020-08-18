$500,000 grant goes to the Ice Lakes

A spot for beauty and recreation in Mountain Top will soon be fixed, thanks to an H2O Grant.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — People who visit or live around the Ice Lakes in Rice Township say they come here to take in the beauty.

"The Ice Lakes have always been pristine and just a gorgeous setting for kayaking, canoeing and so on," explained resident Kevin Rogan. "But it's gone downhill in the last five years since we recognized that the dam was leaking through a 13-inch pipe."

That often leaves the lakes in Mountain Top looking like a swampy, muddy mess.

"For us, the lot that we have on the lake, we are 100 percent dry right now because of the leak in the dam," added resident Nanci Romanyshyn.

But soon that won't be the case, as State Representative Gerald Mullery announced an H2O grant for more than $500,000 that will repair the dam.

It's an expensive project partly because an endangered species, the Northern Cricket Frog lives here and a cofferdam will need to be built to maintain its habitat during construction.

"Crews will install a 24-inch hole through the bottom of the dam, insert a sleeve, install a gate valve. The existing drain pipe will be repaired, and the lake will be refilled," explained State Representative Gerald Mullery (D) for the 119th District.

Residents tell Newswatch 16 they're looking forward to the day that happens and more people can enjoy the lakes.

"Many people even from outside this county come to use the lakes because of the fish. Apparently, the Bass are amazing inside. I don't fish myself, but I do kayak from time to time," said Romanyshyn.