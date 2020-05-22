Coronavirus testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena closing

The site in Luzerne County has been open for more than a month.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The state is closing the COVID-19 testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.

In a release Friday morning, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said testing resources were being redirected to other parts of the state.

More than 2,000 people were tested for the coronavirus since the site opened on April 20.

The testing site will continue to test any symptomatic Pennsylvania resident through 4 p.m. on May 29.