Starving dog Nova on road to recovery

Officials call it the worst case of animal abuse they've ever seen. Neighbors called authorities after finding an emaciated dog Tuesday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — You can see her ribs, her skin, overcome by mange and nails overgrown. That's how officials say they found this 8-month-old female, likely a pit bull mix, Tuesday morning.

"I've seen dogs that have starved to death that are in better shape than this dog was," said Humane Officer Wayne Harvey.

Officer Harvey was on Davis Alley in Pittston investigating two days after what he says is the worst case of animal abuse he's ever seen.

"Amazement, pity," Harvey said about his reaction to seeing the dog.

A neighbor tells us she found the pup outside a lime green soft kennel, which had rancid food inside around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"I couldn't believe my eyes, and I was like, you got to be kidding me," the neighbor said. "Her legs were all twisted. You could see the bones of her ribs. If I didn't come out at that time, the dog would have been dead."

The neighbor says after she saw the dog and kennel, she called 911.

"She was terrified. She was screaming. It was the saddest sight I've ever seen," said Elizabeth Nayavitch, who owns Maxwell's House Pet Resort nearby.

She says Pittston police called her Tuesday morning, and she followed them out to the site.

Nayavitch says the dog who the veterinarian named Nova is already warming up to them.

"Her attitude already changed. And we just don't deserve dogs because she should never ever trust a human again, and it took her half a day," Nayavitch said.

"She should make it; I think she's going to be fine," Harvey added.

"Thank goodness for the good Samaritans who called the local police and the local veterinary office and grooming resort that immediately took her into their care," said Todd Hevner, executive director of the Luzerne County SPCA.

Officials say Nova needs months of recovery before adoption. They're asking anyone with any information to come forward. Names can be kept confidential, and there's a substantial reward.