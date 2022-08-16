Starting fresh with the San Souci Parkway

PennDOT unveiled early plans to reconstruct a four-mile stretch in Hanover Township beginning in 2025.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The San Souci Parkway could soon see road work once again.

Residents, wondering how it could impact their commutes.

"I was assuming that it was a major construction project, and I live right off the highway. I'm on there every single day, coming and going from work, so it would definitely affect me," said Robert Picton of Hanover Township.

"It's well beyond its useful life, and it needs to be reconstructed," added Richard Roman, PennDOT District 4 Executive.

Roman says between the recent federal infrastructure bill and state money, funding for the $40 to $50 million project has already been secured.

While the San Souci was resurfaced just a few years ago, the plan would increase its longevity while improving drainage issues.

"That's a big job. We want to do it right. We're replacing some bridges, we're rehabbing some others, we're updating all the traffic signals. There's a lot that goes into this," Roman explained.

The project adds sidewalks to much of the roadway.

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz says it's a needed upgrade.

"There are many times where you see people walking up the highway in dark-colored clothing just at dusk. It's definitely a safety concern, so sidewalks are good for the pedestrians," Chief Temaratz said.

The project could impact first responders too.

"Our concern is coming out of our fire station right there along the San Souci, with controlling traffic," Temarantz said. "Right now, we currently don't have anything but two yellow lights on each side of the fire station."

Temarantz says the light doesn't slow drivers down, but there's talk the project may allow the fire station to activate red lights in the area during a call.

The road work would last an estimated two years, cutting the San Souci down to one lane in each direction.

The chief suggests it may lead to more fender benders, while PennDOT representatives say their studies show the parkway could still handle the traffic flow.

Roman says PennDOT is open to suggestions.

"We'll take that back and incorporate as much as we can into our designs," he said.

While it's still about two and half years away, Roman says the goal is to make sure every business and residence still has access to the roadway during construction.

The fire chief says he hopes PennDOT continues to keep first responders informed of any changes.

If you missed the meeting, you can still submit comments for 30 days.

The webpage for the project is here.

To submit a comment, click here.