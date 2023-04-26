Start By Believing Rally held in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Victims Resource Center held a rally in Luzerne County.
About 100 people showed up to the Start By Believing Rally at Misericordia University.
The event honored survivors of sexual assault and other types of violence.
"And if you are a victim of any type of sexual violence, healing requires you to be selfish, do more things that make you happy, ignore all the bad and face your fears, realize that it wasn't your fault and you did not deserve what happened to you," said Adrianna, survivor.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available, CLICK HERE.
