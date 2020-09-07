Standoff underway in Luzerne County

Neighbor says it started with a man and woman arguing in the street.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — A developing situation is underway in Luzerne County.

There's a heavy police presence along Coal Street in Glen Lyon.

According to a neighbor, a male was arguing with a woman in the street some time around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

That's when the woman left and allegedly the man locked himself inside the house with children.

Police are currently attempting to negotiate with the man and have closed down Coal Street and surrounding streets.

No official word on who or how many people are inside the house.