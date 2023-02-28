Standoff ends peacefully in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, an hours-long standoff has come to an end.
State police, the Luzerne County drug task force, and the Luzerne borough police surrounded a home along Miller Street around noon Tuesday.
Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Evans barricaded himself inside when officers tried to serve a search warrant on the property.
He surrendered to police around 3:30 p.m.
Evans faces endangerment and drug charges in Luzerne County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.