Standoff ends peacefully in Luzerne County

Jason Evans was taken into custody following the hours-long standoff along Miller Street Tuesday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, an hours-long standoff has come to an end.

State police, the Luzerne County drug task force, and the Luzerne borough police surrounded a home along Miller Street around noon Tuesday.

Investigators say 45-year-old Jason Evans barricaded himself inside when officers tried to serve a search warrant on the property.

He surrendered to police around 3:30 p.m.

Evans faces endangerment and drug charges in Luzerne County.