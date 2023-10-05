Stamp Out Hunger food drive this Saturday

If you get a yellow plastic bag in your mail this week, don't throw it away!

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — You may find a yellow bag with your mail this week. It's not trash; it's a bag to be used in this weekend's food drive held by the United States Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

"Saturday's our Stamp Out Hunger, which we do once a year to give back to the community and help out in any way we can," explained letter carrier Paul Hughes from Ashley.

"We're asking the public, the community, to put canned goods into the bags. Please do not put in canned goods that have been expired or outdated," said Postmaster Daniel Fogarty.

Leave the bag on your porch Saturday morning for your friendly neighborhood letter carrier to pick up.

"And those will then go to local community banks, local food banks," added Fogarty.

"Just leave a little bag out for us. We have no problem taking it because you never know who's struggling. It could be your neighbor that you have no idea and just giving back to the community is the biggest thing you could do for us," explained Hughes.

Hughes has been participating in this effort for 20 years. He says it's extra work for him and his coworkers.

"But in the long run, it's great to help everybody out, and seeing the people struggle giving back and put a little smile on their face for some kind of food that they could have on the table," said Hughes.

If you want to learn more about the food drive, you can visit the drive's website by clicking here.